Siemens Gamesa Spanish store

Siemens Gamesa is testing a redox flow energy storage system at its La Plana research and development site near Zaragoza in Spain.

The Vanadium redox storage plant is integrated with a wind turbine, solar panels and a diesel generator and supplements lithium-ion batteries that have been in use at La Plana for about two years.

Related Stories Bilfinger rocks German storage

06 Feb 2018

Siemens Gamesa storage rocks

15 Dec 2017 It offers a 120kW energy output with a storage capacity of 400 kilowatt-hours, Siemens Gamesa said.

A hybrid controller system connects all the components, using digital technology to coordinate generation from all the energy sources to meet load demands, the company added.

Siemens Gamesa chief technology officer Antonio de la Torre said: “With the redox-flow technology commissioned at our La Plana test site, we are now active in all relevant storage technologies including power-to-heat and also battery storage systems.

“Due to its scalable energy capacity the Vanadium redox battery is a highly promising option to support our advanced technology offers for isolated and grid connected systems.”

Image: Siemens Gamesa