TenneT issues €1.25bn green bond

Transmission system operator TenneT has issued a €1.25bn green bond.

The bond has been split into tranches, one of €500m with a 10-year term and one of €750m with a 16-year term.

The bond was issued with the support of five banks, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, ING Bank, Lloyds and Rabobank.

TenneT said it for the first time added two Dutch offshore projects, Borssele Alpha and Borssele Beta, to its green bond portfolio, which also includes nine offshore projects in Germany.

Image: TenneT