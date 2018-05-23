PGE makes 100MW green call

Portland General Electric Company (PGE) has issued a request for proposals for 100MW of new renewable energy capacity.

The Oregon Public Utility Commission gave approval for the RFP on 16 May, the company said.

03 Mar 2016 Project bids must be at least 10MW and can include wind, solar, biomass and biogas, hydro and geothermal that will be brought into the company's portfolio no later than 2021.

PGE said it will consider power purchase agreements or proposals for projects that it would own and operate.

The company will also consider a single source or mixed sources of energy.

