Merkur musters maintenance crew

EWE Offshore Service and Solutions has secured a contract to provide technical maintenance for the substation at the 396MW Merkur wind farm in the German North Sea.

Technical director for the German company Irina Lucke said: “We are very pleased that Merkur Offshore has entrusted us with the maintenance of their substation.

“This shows we are on the right path as an independent service provider in the offshore industry.”

Managing director of Merkur Offshore Arjen Schampers said: “With EWE OSS, we have a reliable and experienced partner for the maintenance and repair of the substation at our side.

“This marks another significant milestone on the way to the commissioning of the entire wind farm by the end of 2018.”

Image: Merkur Offshore