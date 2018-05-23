Minesto buoyed for Deep Green

Minesto has installed the micro grid system buoy for its Deep Green DG500 tidal energy device at Holyhead Deep in Wales.

The system, which is moored to the seabed using three anchor lines, will provide data and communications with the DG500 device.

It will also act as a floating micro grid system, Minesto said.

The buoy was designed and constructed by Glasgow outfit Malin Group. It was towed down the River Clyde and the Irish Sea to Holyhead Deep.

Image: Minesto