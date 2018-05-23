Articles Filter

Minesto buoyed for Deep Green

Micro grid system installed at Holyhead Deep for tidal device

Minesto buoyed for Deep Green image 23/05/2018

Minesto has installed the micro grid system buoy for its Deep Green DG500 tidal energy device at Holyhead Deep in Wales. 

The system, which is moored to the seabed using three anchor lines, will provide data and communications with the DG500 device.

It will also act as a floating micro grid system, Minesto said.

The buoy was designed and constructed by Glasgow outfit Malin Group. It was towed down the River Clyde and the Irish Sea to Holyhead Deep.

Image: Minesto

