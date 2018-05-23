Swedes probe vertical turbines

Swedish outfit SeaTwirl is part of research project assessing the fatigue of vertical axis wind turbines.

The project is being run by the Swedish Wind Power Technology Centre and also includes the Research Institutes of Sweden (RISE) and Chalmers University of Technology.

Related Stories Siemens twirls with Swedish floater

21 May 2018 It will focus on coming up with the most robust design as possible for a turbine, the partners said.

Finance for the project has come from the Swedish Energy Agency, Vastra Gotalandsregionen, Chalmers, RISE and SeaTwirl.

SeaTwirl chief executive Gabriel Strangberg said: “We are very happy for the commitment from the Swedish Wind Power Technology Centre and all actors involved in this project.

“It will give us valuable insights about the design of our ground breaking floating wind power turbines.”

Image: SeaTwirl