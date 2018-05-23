WPD rubbishes sales rumour

German developer WPD is not looking to sell an equity stake or all of the business, the company said in a statement.

WPD said recent reports suggesting sale talks were underway are the “subject of misinformation” and are “false”.

13 Jan 2015 “There are no negotiations of the sale of company shares of the German wind farm developer,” it added.

Last week, a Bloomberg news report, citing unnamed sources, said WPD was seeking investors to take an equity stake worth at least $1bn or potentially acquire the whole business.

Meanwhile, WPD will officially inaugurate the 7MW Mont du Saule wind farm in France on Saturday.

The project (pictured), which is located at Mont du Saule in the Loire region of the country, features three Enercon turbines.

It was commissioned in November last year and has been built on the site of a former military training centre.

Image: WPD