Drone team target O&M costs 

Texo Drone Survey and Inspection (DSI) has joined a research project investigating the use of advanced sensing, robotics, virtual reality and artificial intelligence to reduce maintenance costs at offshore wind farms.

The Home Offshore (Holistic Operation and Maintenance for Energy from Offshore Wind Farms) initiative is funded by the UK Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC).

The project aims to generate data that can be used to reduce operation and maintenance costs and improve safety in the offshore wind sector.

Home Offshore's David Flynn said: “Industrial partnerships with Home Offshore are vital for de-risking research. Having partners such as Texo DSI on board helps us to take our research into industrial delivery creating a viable long-term solution for the sector.”

Texo DSI offers unmanned aerial vehicle or drone surveys to the offshore sector.

Image: Texo Drone Survey and Inspection