Berlin urged to boost RE 10GW

German wind industry groups and unions have called on the country’s coalition government to auction an extra 10GW of renewable energy capacity.

BWE and Foundation Offshore Wind Energy joined forces with metalworkers’ Union IG Metall Kuste to urge the government to implement without delay renewable energy plans hammered out as part of the coalition agreement made earlier this year.

19 Feb 2018 The coalition pledged to support an unspecified amount of new offshore wind capacity and 4GW each of onshore wind and solar power to help the country save between 8 million and 10 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions.

The additional onshore and solar power should be implemented in 2019 and 2020.

An extra 2GW of offshore wind grid capacity for projects to be finalised by 2025 would be “feasible and necessary”, the lobby groups said.

Under current plans, some 650MW will remain unused at the 900MW Dolwin 6 grid hub in the German North Sea until 2025.

One additional 750MW to 900MW grid connection could go live in the Baltic Sea before 2025, TSO 50Hertz offshore executive Henrich Quick said in April.

