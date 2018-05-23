Bilbao raises offshore game 

Spanish outfit Haizea Wind has inaugurated a turbine towers and foundation fabrication plant at the Port of Bilbao in Spain.

More than €60m has been invested in the plant, which covers about 77,000 square metres on the AZ-2 quay extension at the port.

Related Stories Atlas takes technical support

22 May 2018

GWS acquires Total Wind

04 May 2018 The plant, which has direct access to a berthing facility with depths of 21 metres, has three bays 500 metres long and 35 metres wide.

Haizea Wind said that at full capacity 300 50-metre sections for offshore towers could be produced each year.

Up to 100 monopile foundations of 100 metres long could also be produced at the port facility.

The company said production is underway, with 86 people currently employed. This is expected to rise to about 300 when the factory hits full production.

Image: reNEWS