Chinese fire PV start gun in Oz

Chinese outfit Risen Energy has started construction of the 121MW Yarranlea solar farm in the Australian state of Queensland.

The project, which will be located on 250 hectares of land 50km southwest of Toowoomba, is scheduled for completion by the end of March next year.

Risen Energy said it acquired a 100% stake in the project in February.

Risen Energy Australia project development and investment director John Zhong (pictured) said: “We are also proud of the fact that the Yarranlea project is our first large-scale EPC project in the country.

“In addition to Queensland, we are targeting other states across Australia, most notably Victoria, New South Wales and Western Australia.”

The company plans to add 1GW of solar capacity in the country over the next five years.

Image: Risen Energy