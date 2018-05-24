Virginia harbours offshore ambition

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has revealed plans to position the US state as a supply chain hub for the offshore wind industry.

Northam announced the Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy (DMME) has posted a request for proposals (RFP) seeking contractors to help deploy strategies that will attract the offshore supply chain and service industry to the state.

04 May 2018 The governor said: “Virginia should be the prime location for the offshore wind industry, from the supply chain to the full build out of our offshore wind assets off the coast.”

DMME director John Warren added: “We look forward to collaborating on business partnership, business climate, and workforce development strategies aimed at fulfilling the offshore wind industry’s needs.”

Proposals are to be submitted by June 22.

