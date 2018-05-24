Articles Filter

PGE plans Polish land grab

Energy utility makes takeover move for compatriot Polenergia

PGE plans Polish land grab image 24/05/2018

Polish energy utility Polska Grupa Energetyczna (PGE) has announced a tender offer to acquire compatriot outfit Polenergia.

Pekao Investment Banking is providing intermediary services for the proposed takeover.

State-owned PGE is the largest power-producing company in Poland.

Polenergia has seven operational onshore wind farms in the eastern European country totalling over 245MW and a development pipeline of 227MW.

The company also has offshore wind plans totalling 1.2GW.

Image: MorgueFile

