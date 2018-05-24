PGE plans Polish land grab
Energy utility makes takeover move for compatriot Polenergia
Polish energy utility Polska Grupa Energetyczna (PGE) has announced a tender offer to acquire compatriot outfit Polenergia.
Pekao Investment Banking is providing intermediary services for the proposed takeover.
State-owned PGE is the largest power-producing company in Poland.
Polenergia has seven operational onshore wind farms in the eastern European country totalling over 245MW and a development pipeline of 227MW.
The company also has offshore wind plans totalling 1.2GW.
Image: MorgueFile