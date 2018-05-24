Danes clear Orsted in Elsam case

The Danish high court has acquitted Orsted-owned Elsam of abusing a dominant position in the wholesale electricity market in western Denmark over 18 months starting in 2005.

Orsted, which took control of Elsam in 2005, appealed against a 2016 decision by the Copenhagen Maritime and Commercial High Court that Elsam had violated Danish competition rules from 1 January 2005 to 30 June 2006.

Orsted chief financial officer Marianne Wiinholt said: “We are very pleased with the judgment delivered by the High Court of Western Denmark.

"They have listened to our arguments and agreed that the decision of the competition authorities was made on an incorrect basis.”

The Danish energy giant had previously set aside Dkr298m (€40m) plus litigation interest to cover compensation.

Image: Orsted