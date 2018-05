Windar detects upswing

Revenue at technology company Windar Photonics has increased 85% to €2.2m last year from €1.2m in 2016.

The Danish outfit, which develops lidar wind sensors for use on turbines, registered a 2017 gross profit of €0.9m, up from €0.6m in 2016.

Windar chief executive Jorgen Korsgaard Jensen said: "Even though not fully reflected in our annual results, 2017 saw a record order intake level which, if delivered within one year, would have exceeded our financial break-even point.

"I am very pleased with the significant order backlog carried into 2018."

Image: Windar Photonics