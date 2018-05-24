Scots target 90% carbon cut

The Scottish government has published a draft climate change bill setting out a target to reduce carbon emissions by 90% by 2050.

The legislation stopped short of committing to a 100% reduction in emissions, known as ‘net-zero’.

The draft bill, however, sets out the Scottish government’s intention to achieve a 100% reduction in emissions “as soon as possible”.

Scottish ministers will be legally required to keep the net-zero target date under review by seeking expert advice on the issue every five years.

Climate Change Secretary Roseanna Cunningham said: “Our 90% target will be tougher even than the 100% goal set by a handful of other countries, because our legislation will set more demanding, legally binding, annual targets covering every sector of our economy.”

Trade body Scottish Renewables urged Holyrood to set a date for delivering net-zero emissions to remain a world leader in the fight against climate change.

“Renewable energy will play a crucial part in this, and the recent falls in cost for offshore and onshore wind in Scotland and the UK show what is possible with the right long-term policies.”

Image: Holyrood (Scottish government)