Germans book marine mission

German consultancy Offcon has secured a contract from TSO 50Hertz to provide marine coordination services and supporting vessels for installation of export cables at Cluster Westlich Adlergrund 2 in the German Baltic Sea.

Offcon will install and operate a marine coordination centre at Mukran Port on Rügen Island for a minimum period of 56 months.

The digital radio system will be provided by Schnoor and weather services will be subcontracted to WetterWelt.

50Hertz will install some 265km of export cables in three parallel routes to connect Parkwind’s 247MW Arcadis 1 project and Iberdrola’s 476MW Baltic Eagle wind farm to the grid in 2021 and 2022.

“One challenge of this project is the quick and early start of marine coordination services only a few days after contract award," said Offcon.

The company is looking to hire 18 new staff members for the project.

Image: reNEWS