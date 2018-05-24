EU tidal to sharpen blades

An EU-backed project is to investigate the forces acting on tidal turbine blades and their impact on reliability.

The Interreg Atlantic Area programme scheme named MONITOR will be led by Swansea University in south Wales.

MONITOR will run until 2021 and the findings will be disseminated at a variety of workshops to developers and the wider industry.

Swansea University lead Michael Togneri said: “Scarcity of available data on device reliability limits investor confidence and makes attracting investment more expensive.

“As part of the MONITOR project a wide range of methods will be investigated including simulations, laboratory tests and testing at sea, with the aim to develop a monitoring system that can be applied to any tidal turbine.”

MONITOR has been funded through the European Regional Development Fund as part of the Interreg Atlantic Area programme.

Image: Magallanes tidal turbine (Colin Keldie/EMEC)