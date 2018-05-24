Scots OK Kincardine facelift

Articles Filter

Scottish Ministers have signed off on plans for a redesigned up to 50MW Kincardine floating wind farm off Aberdeen.

Developers ACS Group of Spain and local company Pilot Offshore have secured approval for a raft of changes to the original consent, including a reduction in total turbine numbers from eight to seven.

The partners have also secured the go-ahead to deploy a single 2MW turbine on a Principle Power floating foundation (pictured) later this year.

The variation allows for up to six larger up to 8.4MW machines to follow at a later date up until 2020, all as part of revised construction plans.

Officials have separately approved turbine tip height changes and rotor diameter increases.

The full wind farm is expected online by end-2019.

Image: Principle Power

