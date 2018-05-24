Siemens Gamesa Norway coup

Siemens Gamesa has been booked to supply a total of 70 of its 4.2MW SWT-DD-130 turbines to three wind farms in Norway, known collectively as the Bjerkreim cluster.

The three projects, owned and operated by Hamburg-based outfit Luxcara, are located in the Bjerkreim and Ha municipalities, about 50km south-east of Stavangar.

The manufacturer's onshore chief executive Ricardo Chocarro said: “We are proud to perfectly meet the site and project-specific demands of these wind farms with our highly flexible SWT-DD-130 turbines.

“Our technology is well suited for complex wind regimes like Norway while the experience of our regional team helps to meet all demands including challenging logistics and installation environment.”

Luxcara managing partner Alexandra von Bernstorff said: “We are very happy to be able to rely on Siemens Gamesa as such an experienced partner in the Nordics for our largest wind project so far."

Installation will start in spring 2019, with completion planned for the autumn.

Siemens Gamesa has also signed a 25-year full-service agreement with a yield-based availability warranty.

Image: Siemens Gamesa