Enel splits O&M spoils in Italy

Three O&M service providers have secured a raft of contracts for standard maintenance and emergency repairs from Italian energy developer Enel Green Power.

The contracts were auctioned off over 11 separate lots and cover a range of different hardware in operation across south-central Italy.

Siemens Gamesa came away with O&M contracts worth €2.4m. The contracts cover Acciona, GE and Siemens Gamesa machines across Sardinia.

Vestas will meanwhile look after hardware from its own stable in Sardinia and maintain Gamesa and GE turbines in Calabria and Basilicata under a contract worth some €2.2m.

Italian outfit IVPC Service landed a contract to maintain Siemens Gamesa machines in the region of Molise as well as Vestas turbines across Sicily.

The tender notice valued the award at €4.1m.

