Articles Filter

Enel splits O&M spoils in Italy

Three providers scoop contracts worth €8.7m

Enel splits O&M spoils in Italy image 24/05/2018

Three O&M service providers have secured a raft of contracts for standard maintenance and emergency repairs from Italian energy developer Enel Green Power.

The contracts were auctioned off over 11 separate lots and cover a range of different hardware in operation across south-central Italy.

Related Stories

The deals are worth a combined total of €8.7m, according to a recently filed tender notice.

Siemens Gamesa came away with O&M contracts worth €2.4m. The contracts cover Acciona, GE and Siemens Gamesa machines across Sardinia.

Vestas will meanwhile look after hardware from its own stable in Sardinia and maintain Gamesa and GE turbines in Calabria and Basilicata under a contract worth some €2.2m.

Italian outfit IVPC Service landed a contract to maintain Siemens Gamesa machines in the region of Molise as well as Vestas turbines across Sicily.

The tender notice valued the award at €4.1m.

Image: MorgueFile

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.