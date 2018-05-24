Dogger dangles UK content carrot

More than 300 offshore wind companies have attended a supply chain event for SSE and Equinor’s 3.6GW Dogger Bank wind farm off east England.

The developers were on the hunt for expertise in a range of areas, including foundation fabrication, turbine components, onshore works, cable supply and installation, substation manufacture and operations and maintenance services.

Project business manager Halvard Rydland said the developers are eyeing as much UK content as possible for the wind farms.

“Therefore," he added, "it is very important to engage with the UK supply chain as early as possible in the delivery of the Dogger Bank wind farm, and this event was a valuable opportunity for the project team as much as it was for north-east companies to highlight their capabilities and experience.”

The event was held in County Durham and was organised by NOF Energy.

