NatPow opens control HQ

Natural Power has launched a new control centre in Scotland that manages more than 175 renewable energy assets across Europe.

The £540,000 facility in Dumfries and Galloway employs 19 staff and oversees 5GW of capacity in onshore and offshore wind, biomass, solar and hydro.

Natural Power managing director Stephen Trotter said the investment “is designed to deliver the next decade of services to a market where our clients demand more flexibility”.

“By upgrading and increasing our capacity in the control centre, we have enabled our clients to maximise their assets’ performance, comply with ever-changing regulations and explore new ways of increasing revenue.”

One of the assets controlled from the facility is Fred Olsen Renewables’ 61.5MW Brockloch Rig wind farm north east of Carsphairn in Scotland, which was also official opened by Wheelhouse.

The wind farm features 30 Senvion 2.05MW turbines and brings the developer’s total installed wind capacity past 500MW.

Image: Natural Power