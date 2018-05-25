Jacket on board for Hohe See

Developer EnBW has loaded out the substation jacket for its 497MW Hohe See wind farm in the German North Sea at Smulders' shipyard in Vlissingen, the Netherlands.

The unit will be transported to the construction site some 105km off the coastline “within days”, weather depending, a spokeswoman for EnBW told reNEWS.

The FICG consortium of Cofely Fabricom, Smulders and CG is fabricating the Hohe See substation.

Smulders’ scope of work consists of the design and build of the steel structure for both the topside and foundation, including piles.

Thialf is also expected to install the Hohe See topside this summer.

Full commissioning of Hohe See, which will feature 71 Siemens Gamesa 7.0-154 turbines, is set for 2019.

The substation for the 112MW sister project Albatros, a Siemens offshore transformer module manufactured by Heerema, is due to go in next year, installed by GeoSea’s jack-up Innovation on a monopile.

Image: EnBW