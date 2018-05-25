Corks pop at Norway mega-farm

Luxcara has cut the ribbon on its 112.2MW Egersund onshore wind farm in Rogaland, Norway, consisting of 33 Senvion 3.4M114 turbines.

Developed by Norsk Vind Energi, the first turbines were installed in April 2017 and took 15 months to complete, with commissioning taking place in December of the same year.

07 Dec 2017 The wind farm 80km south of Stavanger in south-west Norway represents Senvion’s first turbine supply contract in Norway.

The German fabricator is also delivering a 15-year full-service contract for the turbines with 150-metre tip heights.

Senvion project management senior vice president André Müller said: “Senvion is proud to have delivered its first wind farm in Norway, and we see this project as a proof of Senvion’s capability to deliver high-performing wind farms across the Nordic regions.”

Image: Egersund wind farm (Senvion)