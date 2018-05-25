Russia salutes seaside splash
TGC-1 signs deal to develop wind project in Leningrad Oblast
Russian power company TGC-1 has struck a deal with the Leningrad Oblast administration for the development of a 50MW wind farm in the country's north-west region.
Governor Aleksandr Drozdenko and TGC-1 general director Alexey Barvinok signed a cooperation agreement for the project located on the coast of the Gulf of Finland.
Between 12 and 14 turbines with a capacity of 3.5MW to 4.2MW will be spread across an area of 120 hectares.
Governor Drozdenko said: "Leningrad Oblast is one of Russia's few regions where the development of wind power can produce a maximum result.
"Moreover, wind power will diversify the region's power generation system, increasing its reliability and serving as a back-up source of energy."
Barvinok said: "Wind generation is not a competitor but an addition to the power industry.
"The combination of a number of factors in essential for such projects to be successful. TGC-1, together with Leningrad Oblast, has all the necessary requirements."
