Green gongs for young guns

10 awards handed out at Scottish Renewables event in Glasgow

Green gongs for young guns image 25/05/2018

Ten up-and-coming industry stars have been honoured at the 2018 Young Professional Green Energy Awards in Glasgow, Scotland, organised by Scottish Renewables.

Winners included James Williamson of SSE, who won the Engineer Award for saving his employer £250,000 by suggesting refurbishing rather than replacing a damaged valve at Quoich Dam in the Highlands.

Also honoured were John Freeburn, a wind turbine technician who won the Apprentice Award for working with Windhoist’s cranes to grow Europe’s wind fleet, and Sarah Cochetel, who won the Project Manager Award for delivering more than 100 solar PV projects during her time with Wood.

Hannah Greening of EDF Renewables was handed the Judges Award for her management of the Corriemoillie Wind Farm Blanket Mire Restoration Project.

Scottish Renewables chief executive Claire Mack said: “I’m very impressed by the level of talent showcased at the Young Professionals Green Energy Awards this year.

“The winners have shown skills beyond their years of experience and they are certainly punching well above their weight in their new careers. They are truly the best and brightest of our industry.”

Image: Scottish Renewables

