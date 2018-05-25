Dutch heavy lifter takes shape

China Merchants Heavy Industry has started construction of semi-submersible crane vessel (SSCV) OOS Walcheren at its Jiangsu yard for Dutch outfit OOS International.

OOS Walcheren is due for delivery in the first quarter of 2020 and is identical to sister vessel OOS Serooskerke, which is currently under construction at China Merchant's Haimen yard and due for delivery in mid-2019.

The SSCVs are multi-purpose heavy-lifting vessels with accommodation for up to 750 people and two heavy-lift Huisman cranes with a total tandem-lift capacity of 4400 tonnes as well as subsea-lifting and active-compensation capability.

The SSCVs can reach a top speed of 12 knots and are built in accordance with UK HSE legislation.

