EDS completes PyC battery run

EDS HV has completed its electricals design and commissioning support scope for Vattenfall’s 22MW battery storage project at Pen y Cymoedd in south Wales.

The contractor was responsible for the electrical design review and grid consultancy of the battery@pyc site co-located with Vattenfall’s 228MW Pen y Cymoedd wind farm.

EDS also provided HV authorised staff, commissioning support and oversaw testing for the project featuring BMW lithium-ion batteries energised in late April.

“The complexities of the project meant that we had to provide some very clever engineering solutions,” said EDS principal engineer Luke Bishop.

Image: battery@pyc (Vattenfall/Steve Pope)