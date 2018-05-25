Kazakhstan dishes out 50MW
Gel Elektik wins capacity for project in Kostanay region
Kazakhstan has awarded 50MW of capacity in its second onshore wind auction for the northern region of the country.
Gel Elektik won the full allocation with a bid for a project in the Kostanay region.
A total of four bids were received for projects of 20MW to 50MW. The total volume of bids was 127MW.
Renewable energy auctions in Kazakhstan are running until 7 June, with another round planned for 3 to 18 October. The next auction will be held on 28 May.
Image: SXC