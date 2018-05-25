Kazakhstan dishes out 50MW

Kazakhstan has awarded 50MW of capacity in its second onshore wind auction for the northern region of the country.

Gel Elektik won the full allocation with a bid for a project in the Kostanay region.

A total of four bids were received for projects of 20MW to 50MW. The total volume of bids was 127MW.

Renewable energy auctions in Kazakhstan are running until 7 June, with another round planned for 3 to 18 October. The next auction will be held on 28 May.

Image: SXC