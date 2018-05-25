Finns go subsidy-free at Viinamaki

Finnish developer TuuliWatti is building a 21MW subsidy-free wind farm in the Nordic country's municipality of Ii on the Bay of Bothnia.

The Viinamaki project, due for completion next year, will feature five Vestas V150-4.2MW turbines with tower heights of 175 metres and 250-metre tip heights.

TuuliWatti calculates the specifications will push production costs below €30 per megawatt-hour.

According to the developer, the project will be largest wind power investment in the Nordic region to operate without public subsidies.

TuuliWatti, which is co-owned by energy outfit St1 and retail giant S Group, says it has invested €650m in wind power in less than a decade and is planning to expand into other Nordic countries.

Image: Vestas