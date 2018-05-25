Arklow Bank seeks survey squad

SSE has gone to market for a survey team to carry out near-shore geotechnical work on the up to 520MW Arklow Bank 2 offshore wind farm off the east coast of Ireland.

The utility-developer wants a company to tackle 25 boreholes and 50 cone penetration tests at the site off southern County Wicklow.

Interested parties have until 12 June to submit tenders.

The developer has redesigned the project by sketching a deployment of around 85 turbines in the lease area, which has consent for 200 machines.

A redrawn project timeline envisages a grid connection for the site in 2018 and the project winning a support contract in 2019 before construction kicks off in 2020 and commercial operations start by end-2021.

The timetable is dependent on Dublin introducing its new Renewable Electricity Support Scheme next year.

The project is located 13km off the coast beside SSE’s operational 25MW Arklow Bank 1 scheme (pictured), which was built in 2004 and is the only offshore project in Irish waters.

Image: NREL