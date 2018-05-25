Agenda set for Hamburg powwow

Sector coupling, digitalisation, and exploring new markets will be among the main topics debated at this year’s Wind Energy Hamburg event, organisers said at a media briefing in the German city today.

“Wind energy will need to play a key role in the electrification of the wider economy,” WindEurope chief executive Giles Dickson said in a video message.

Wind Energy Hamburg will be held from 25 to 28 September, back-to-back with the annual Wind Europe Conference.

The organisers of the event expect some 1400 exhibitors from 34 countries to showcase the entire wind energy value chain.

Some 14 turbine manufacturers will be among the exhibitors, including Siemens Gamesa, Vestas, MHI Vestas, Senvion and Chinese firms Envision and Ming Yang.

Around 40% of exhibitors will represent the offshore wind industry, organisers said, up from 35% two years ago. Three out of nine halls at Hamburg fair will be dedicated to the sector.

Image: reNEWS