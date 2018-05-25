New green goal for SSE

UK energy giant SSE has pledged to halve the carbon intensity of its electricity production by 2030, based on 2017-18 levels.

Previously, the company set a target of reducing emissions intensity by 50% between 2006 and 2020, which was met three years early in March last year.

The new goal, if achieved, will represent a 75% reduction in the carbon intensity levels of SSE's electricity production between 2006 and 2030.

The company says the target is in line with the aims set out in the Paris Agreement.

