Articles Filter

New green goal for SSE

Energy giant pledges 50% reduction in carbon intensity by 2030

New green goal for SSE image 25/05/2018

UK energy giant SSE has pledged to halve the carbon intensity of its electricity production by 2030, based on 2017-18 levels.

Previously, the company set a target of reducing emissions intensity by 50% between 2006 and 2020, which was met three years early in March last year.

The new goal, if achieved, will represent a 75% reduction in the carbon intensity levels of SSE's electricity production between 2006 and 2030.

The company says the target is in line with the aims set out in the Paris Agreement.

Image: SXC

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.