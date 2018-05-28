Monopile milestone at Riffgrund 2

Jan De Nul has completed installation of 36 monopiles at Orsted’s 450MW Borkum Riffgrund 2 wind farm in the German North Sea.

Jack-up Vole Au Vent was on the job, which included transition piece installation at the project site 40km northwest of the island of Borkum.

GeoSea is meanwhile installing 20 suction bucket jackets on the same project.

Borkum Riffgrund 2 will feature 56 MHI Vestas 8MW turbines and is due online in 2019.

Image: Wagenborg