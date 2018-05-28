Articles Filter

Danes back Rift Valley giant

100MW mega-farm due online by mid-2020 in Ethiopia

Danes back Rift Valley giant image 28/05/2018

The governments of Denmark and Ethiopia have signed a financing pact to support the 100MW Assela wind farm on the edge of the Rift Valley.

Construction cash is being provided by a Danish International Development Assistance loan.

The project, which is expected to cost north of €150m to build, is located 150km from the capital Addis Ababa.

Assela is due online in mid-2020 with no details yet available on turbine choice or numbers.

Image: Danish Embassy, Ethiopia

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.