Danes back Rift Valley giant
100MW mega-farm due online by mid-2020 in Ethiopia
The governments of Denmark and Ethiopia have signed a financing pact to support the 100MW Assela wind farm on the edge of the Rift Valley.
Construction cash is being provided by a Danish International Development Assistance loan.
The project, which is expected to cost north of €150m to build, is located 150km from the capital Addis Ababa.
Assela is due online in mid-2020 with no details yet available on turbine choice or numbers.
Image: Danish Embassy, Ethiopia