Danes back Rift Valley giant

The governments of Denmark and Ethiopia have signed a financing pact to support the 100MW Assela wind farm on the edge of the Rift Valley.

Construction cash is being provided by a Danish International Development Assistance loan.

The project, which is expected to cost north of €150m to build, is located 150km from the capital Addis Ababa.

Assela is due online in mid-2020 with no details yet available on turbine choice or numbers.

Image: Danish Embassy, Ethiopia