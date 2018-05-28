Turbine triumph at Aberdeen Bay

Vattenfall has completed turbine installation at the 93.2MW Aberdeen Bay wind farm off Scotland.

Swire Blue Ocean jack-up Pacific Orca tackled the work from the Danish port of Esbjerg.

The wind farm features nine MHI Vestas 8.4MW turbines at two 8.8MW models from the same company.

Balance of plant contractor Boskalis completed installation of the project’s 11 suction bucket jackets off Blackdog.

Project director Adam Ezzamel said: “Throughout construction, the project team and our contractors have encountered, tackled and resolved a number of challenges.”

Array cable installation is due to be completed shortly with first power expected over the summer, he added.

Image: Vattenfall



