All 21 Senvion turbines have been installed at Belgian developer Elicio's 42MW Alibunar wind farm in Serbia.

Danish installation outfit Global Wind Service has put in place 21 MM100 turbines at the site 60km north of Belgrade.

GWS was under contract with the German turbine supplier to install the hardware, which features 100-metre hub heights.

The wind farm is due online by the year-end.

Image: Senvion