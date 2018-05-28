Sun shines on Elgin solar

UK developer Elgin Energy has secured planning consent for a 50MW solar array at Milltown Airfield in north-east Scotland.

The project near Elgin in Moray is the largest PV development yet consented in Scotland and the first under Section 36 powers.

17 Apr 2018 Elgin Energy managing director Ronan Kilduff said: "We would hope to begin developing this project in the early 2020s.”

He added that in the meantime the company "is continuing to invest in Scottish solar and across the UK”.

Milltown Airfield was used by the RAF and decommissioned in the 1970s.

The company previously built the 13MW Errol array in Scotland (pictured).

Image: Elgin Energy









