Storage trio targets Asia-Pacific

Fluence Energy, Jera and Lyon Group are joining forces to develop energy storage projects in the Asia-Pacific region.

The trio will first focus on a portfolio of solar and storage facilities in Australia at Cape York in Queensland, Riverland in South Australia and Nowingi in Victoria.

At Riverland a 253MW solar farm will be integrated with a 100MW storage facility, while at Nowingi a second 253MW photovoltaic facility will be linked to a 80MW battery scheme.

The Cape York project will feature 55MW of solar and 20MW of storage.

Other target markets include Japan, where Jera has about 66GW of installed electricity generation.

Lyon will be project developer, Jera an investor and Fluence, a joint venture of AES and Siemens, the energy storage system provider.

Fluence global markets vice president Jan Teichman said: “Australia is working to solve difficult 'grid-in-transition' issues at scale as they usher in the next generation electricity network.

“Fluence is excited to help Jera and Lyon bring their energy storage projects to life in Australia, Japan and throughout the Asia Pacific region.”