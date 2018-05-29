Enel basks in Mexican sun

Enel Green Power has inaugurated the 238MW Don Jose solar plant in Mexico.

The $220m project is located in San Luis de la Paz in the state of Guanajuato.

29 Dec 2014 Enel is also planning to expand the project by 22MW, with completion due in the second half of the year.

Don Jose will then total 260MW and comprise more than 850,000 solar panels across 1300 hectares.

Electricity from the plant will be sold for 15 years under a contract with Mexico’s Comision Federal de Electricidad, with a 20-year contract secured for clean energy certificates.

Enel Green Power head Antonio Cammisecra said: “With the inauguration of Don José, Enel is strengthening its presence in Mexico and its commitment to boost the development of the country’s renewable energy sector.”

Meanwhile, in Colombia Enel Green Power is building the 86.2MW El Paso photovoltaic plant, the company's first solar project in the South American country.

The $70m plant is expected to be completed in the second half of 2018 and will be connected to the National Power Transmission System through the El Paso substation.

Image: Enel