Dulas takes remote view in UK

Renewables consultancy Dulas has launched a remote survey service for public sector organisations in the UK.

The service includes lidar and geographic information system (GIS) mapping to remotely assess sites and provide data for pre-feasibility assessments.

Dulas head of consultancy Ruth Chapman said: “By employing cutting-edge technologies such as lidar and GIS, and working in partnership with local authorities to understand their ambitions and objectives, we offer a sophisticated, reliable and cost-efficient means of assessing the potential for all forms of renewable energy – including solar – that is locked up in local authority land and infrastructure.”

Dulas has also used the service on behalf of the University of Chester’s Faculty of Science and Engineering to assess the suitability of a 27-hectare site for solar generation.

Image: Dulas