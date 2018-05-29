Articles Filter

SmartBay spruce up

Subsea observatory off Ireland to be brought ashore for maintenance

SmartBay spruce up image 29/05/2018

The Marine Institute's SmartBay Observatory in Galway Bay, Ireland, is being brought ashore this week for essential maintenance.

The subsea observatory, located 1.5km off the coast of Spiddal, has been continuously monitoring the underwater environment over the past 15 months using cameras and sensors.

Data relating to the marine environment at the site is transferred in real-time from the SmartBay Observatory through a fibre optic telecommunications cable to the Marine Institute headquarters and onto the internet.

The data includes a live video stream, the depth of the observatory node, the sea temperature and salinity.

The observatory will be cleaned, all scientific instruments will be replaced and new underwater lamps will be fitted to improve high-definition camera footage.

Image: diver Mark Kerrigan prepares the observatory for recovery (MERC Environmental)

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.