Minesto advances Welsh tidal

Minesto has completed the second offshore installation phase for its Deep Green DG500 tidal energy project at Holyhead Deep in Wales.

The Swedish developer said supporting components and systems, including the tether, micro grid buoy and umbilical, required for the DG500 unit are all now in place.

Minesto chief operating officer David Collier said: “We are very pleased to have finished this second step towards commissioning our DG500 device in Holyhead Deep.

“The offshore operations team in Holyhead, with support from colleagues in Sweden and Northern Ireland, has made great efforts in executing the installation activities undertaken so far in a safe and resourceful way.”

Image: Minesto