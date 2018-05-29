SSE just the ticket for Arriva

SSE Business Energy is to supply most of Arriva's UK rail and bus operations with 100% renewable power.

The three-year deal will see companies including UK Bus, Arriva Rail North and Chiltern Railways supplied with electricity backed by Renewable Electricity Guarantee of Origins (REGOs) independently verified by Carbon Clear.

Related Stories New green goal for SSE

25 May 2018

SSE preps for 'transition' year

29 Mar 2018 REGOs are generated when power consumption is matched by an equivalent volume generated by renewable energy.

Arriva will also have access to SSE’s online energy monitoring portal, Clarity, which monitors energy consumption.

Arriva Group head of environmental sustainability Andrew Clark said: “As well as the actions we’re taking to reduce the environmental impact of our vehicle fleets, the new contract helps us achieve our goals relating to our wider business impacts.

“It’s a clear example of our commitment to decarbonising the transport sector and helping the UK meet its sustainability targets.”

SSE Business Energy head of marketing Amber McEwen said: “This contract makes Arriva the first major transport owning group to switch to 100% renewable electricity supply in the UK and we hope their switch encourages other transport organisations to follow suit and invest in renewable energy.”

Image: SSE