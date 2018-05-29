Riffgrund 2 preps topside tilt

Schiedam shipyard HSM Offshore has started the load-out of the substation topside for Orsted’s 450MW Borkum Riffgrund 2 offshore wind farm in the German North Sea.

Heerema’s heavy-lift crane Thialf will install the 2500-tonne structure in early June at the project site some 38km off the island of Borkum.

Earlier this week, Jan De Nul completed installation of 36 monopiles at the wind farm.

GeoSea is currently installing 20 suction bucket jacket foundations for the same project.

Borkum Riffgrund 2 will feature 56 MHI Vestas 8MW turbines and is due online in 2019.

