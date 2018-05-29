Danes OK test sites boost

The Danish parliament has approved plans to expand the Osterild and Hovsore turbine test sites in west Jutland.

Two new turbine locations will be added at both sites from 2019, bringing the total available slots to 16.

The plans also increase the tip height for testing to 330 metres at Osterild and 220 metres at Hovsore.

Approval from the European Commission is still required as part of the expansion plans at Hovsore are on land protected under the EU's Natura 2000 regulation.

Image: Vestas turbine at Hovsore test site (Vestas)