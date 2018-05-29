Rampion O&M opens shop

Eon has officially opened the operations and maintenance base at the port of Newhaven for the 400MW Rampion offshore wind farm off the south coast of England.

The facility, which houses the wind farm's control room, will be home for the 60-strong O&M team.

Eon said each turbine will be serviced once a year to “ensure they have the highest levels of availability”.

Rampion plant manager Richard Crowhurst said: “We’re proud to have been able to support the regeneration of Newhaven Port and look forward to becoming an integrated part of the local community.”

The project, which comprises 116 MHI Vestas V112 3.45MW turbines, has been fully operational since April.

Eon, Canadian energy infrastructure company Enbridge and a consortium comprising the Green Investment Group, Macquarie European Infrastructure Fund 5 and the Universities Superannuation Scheme are investors in the wind farm.

