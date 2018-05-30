Humber ports tap test team

Inspection and testing company IMES International has struck a deal with Associated British Ports Humber to monitor crane and bulk handling equipment for the offshore wind sector at four east England ports.

The “six-figure” deal covers sites at Immingham (pictured), Hull, Grimsby and Goole, which the company said will play a key role in future projects in the North Sea.

Full-time riggers will be hired for the three-year job, which will ensure ABP’s “rigging and wire rope equipment meets safety and operability certifications, through inspection, testing and repair work”.

“The integrity of crane and associated equipment in these ports is crucial for safe, efficient and productive operations. The Humber ports are of great significance to Yorkshire’s economic make-up, and we’re proud to play our part to ensure it continues,” said IMES services and inspection director Kevin Black.

Image: IMES International