German bank blows into Argentina

KfW Ipex-Bank has structured debt finance for the 24MW Kosten wind farm in Argentina under development by Spanish outfit Grenergy Renovables.

The German bank arranged a 15-year export credit facility, which is guaranteed by Euler Hermes through 95% political and commercial insurance cover.

Kosten, which is located in the province of Chubut, is expected to be commissioned by the end of the second quarter of 2019.

It secured a 20-year power purchase agreement through the Argentinian government's Renovar programme.

Renovar awards long-term contracts for renewable generation to meet a 20% by 2025 clean power target.

Image: Pixabay